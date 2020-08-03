Still-closed Museum of Fine Arts cuts more than 100 full-time jobs as it restructures

The MFA has eliminated more than 100 full-time positions as the organization is forced to restructure its business model due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 113 departing employees, 56 chose voluntary early retirement, and 57 were laid off. The staff departures were “(n)early across every department of the museum,” according to the Museum of Fine Arts’ spokeswoman, Karen Frascona. The museum expects an additional 211 furloughed workers to return to their jobs in August.

The MFA has been closed since March 13. While several other museums in Boston and across the state welcomed back visitors in July under Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, the MFA has so far declined to confirm a reopening date. Its representatives have said the museum plans to reopen at some point in the fall. According to Frascona, there are no plans to call back laid-off workers when the doors open again.