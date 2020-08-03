Algonquin High School students create free online tutoring service

“It came to our attention that with the shift to shorter online classes, students weren’t receiving the thorough, comprehensive education that full-length, in-person classes offer,” they said in a statement announcing their effort. “On top of that, free supplemental education was not readily accessible.”

So Melissa Dai and Cynthia Rajeshkanna created Aptitutor , an online tutoring service aimed at providing supplemental education free of charge to students in grades K-12 both where they live and in surrounding communities.

At the end height of the pandemic this spring, two 16-year-old students at Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough were searching for a way to help their community. They wanted to improve the educational experience for students who are forced to learn online while schools are closed.

Advertisement

Aptitutor’s team of 17 tutors and three tutoring assistants (all student volunteers) are currently serving more than 15 students. Dai is confident that these numbers will increase as schools reopen in the fall.

Cynthia Rajeshkanna Aptitutor

“It’s our belief that education is vital. Everyone should have access to quality education,” said Rajeshkanna. “While we can’t necessarily ensure the education that students are receiving from their schools, we decided that we can supplement in a way that’s accessible to everyone.”

Currently, the duo is working to create a team of tutors to facilitate their goal of providing supplemental education to over 100 students in the region within the next year. They also plan to register as a nonprofit. In order to reach these goals, Dai and Rajeshkanna created a GoFundMe page.

“[We realized] supplemental education like tutoring and academic help wasn’t readily available to everyone and especially with the rising unemployment rates during these really difficult times, the problem was multiplied tenfold,” said Dai.

Melissa Dai Aptitutor

In their free time, Dai serves as news editor of her school’s student newspaper while Rajeshkanna is director of the Northborough-Southborough Interact Club, a community service organization.

Advertisement

“I was really impressed with just how organized and professional everything is and how amazing these young people are to do something during a pandemic to help out other people and make a difference,” said Gwen Temte, a math teacher at Algonquin Regional High School. “For them to put this program together to make a positive difference and help students not only in their school but surrounding towns and communities as well is really impressive.”



