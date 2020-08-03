Chelmsford social justice group launches voter drive

In its first initiative, a newly formed social justice group in Chelmsford is holding an event aimed at encouraging residents to register and vote.

“Get Out and Vote Chelmsford” will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Chelmsford Center for the Arts, in the town center.

Chelmsford for Social Justice, the event organizer, was founded last month in response to the national protests against racial inequality. The group plans to work actively to help make Chelmsford a more welcoming, diverse, and accepting town, according to cofounder Rachel Donovan.