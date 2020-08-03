Connecting K-12 students with undergraduates for online tutoring

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Ethan Binder, co-founder of GoPeer, a Providence-based educational technology company that connects K-12 students with college students for online tutoring.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Edward Fitzpatrick at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com .

Answer: Yes. We have seen a huge spike in demand with the coronavirus. In this time, when so many families are coping with school closures, GoPeer has been able to support students through those challenges. Between February and March, we have seen a 264 percent increase in the number of completed sessions.

Advertisement

We have seen an increase in demand from families reaching out to us about having a designated tutor for a pod of families. They’re saying, “Even though school is in session, I’m creating a group with three other families, and our kids are going to use the GoPeer tutor to complement what they are learning.”

GoPeer is not trying to replace teachers. Families use GoPeer as a complement to the curriculum. You can think of the teacher as the expert, or the professor, and the GoPeer tutor as the teacher assistant. The teacher provides their curriculum, and tutors just help deliver that in a relatable, easy-to-understand way.

Q: When and where was GoPeer created?

A: We founded GoPeer on May 16, 2017. I am one of the founders, along with Zura Mestiashvili and Erik Laucks. We founded it from our dorm rooms when we were classmates at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. We were tutoring people in the local community and realized that students can learn in very effective ways from someone who has recently been in their same shoes — “near peer” mentorships, like a role model or mentor.

Advertisement

The other founders and I witnessed families and friends dropping out of courses because of the grades. Our educational system tends to put so much pressure on students to achieve high grades. But private tutoring is incredibly expensive and not accessible for so many students. So we started tutoring K-to-12 students in our community, and it scaled out from there.

Q: How many people has GoPeer served since it was founded?

A: To date, we have served 16,305 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and we’ve had 10,441 college students serve as tutors. We founded GoPeer in Rhode Island, and the headquarters are in Providence. However, students use GoPeer all over the country.

We have seven full-time employees, and we are growing our team now. We plan to aggressively grow the business. GoPeer has a lot of momentum and is on an exciting trajectory. We’re even more excited about ensuring all students get the support they need during these challenging times.

GoPeer is one of the finalists in the 2020 Cox Business “Get Started Rhode Island” competition, which offers $50,000 in prizes.

Q: How is the tutoring provided?

A: At first, we provided in-person tutoring, but we transitioned to 100 percent online tutoring on Aug. 7, 2019. We did that just in the nick of time, because we were able to get a jump-start on providing these kinds of online resources across Rhode Island and the United States.

Advertisement

One of our biggest challenges pre-COVID was working with families who were skeptical about trying online learning. But now, families have had to try online learning, and they are starting to learn the value that a GoPeer digital classroom can provide. It changed the mindset of parents and students across the country and the world, accelerating digital learning five to 10 years into the future.

All lessons take place in a GoPeer digital classroom, using tools such as face-to-face video conferencing, photo and document sharing, and virtual whiteboards and notepads for collaborating and editing essays. Some parents have called it “Zoom for education.”

Q: How much do families pay for tutoring and how much are tutors paid?

A: On Aug. 1, we are updating our pricing. Families pay $20 an hour for tutoring, and the tutors receive 100 percent of that. In addition, there are small monthly or annual subscription rates: $24.99 for the monthly rate, or $12.49 per month for the annual rate.

Q: Do other companies provide online tutoring like this?

A: There are companies that have teachers or full-time tutors teaching. With GoPeer, the education team is composed solely of undergraduate students. They go through an extensive four-step vetting process. We provide tips on how to structure lessons, and we are starting to provide content and curriculum as well.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com