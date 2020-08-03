Danforth museum reopens with limited hours

The Danforth Art Museum at Framingham State University has reopened its doors to the public on a limited basis.

The museum, closed since March due to COVID-19, reopened for members only July 30-31 and then to the general public Aug. 1. The museum is initially operating on a limited schedule: Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Those seeking to visit are asked to register in advance through Eventbrite, accessible at danforth.framingham.edu.

Additional safety precautions include requirements that in the galleries, all patrons wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of social distance. Hand sanitizing stations also have been placed throughout the museum and additional spot cleaning of surfaces will be done regularly.