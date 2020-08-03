Drive-by parade held in advance of Weymouth man’s 100th birthday

His son, Mark Smith, drove all the way from Texas to attend the festivities.

Smith sat outside of his home on Neck Street in Weymouth surrounded by balloons and happily watched the procession of his family and friends go by. Members of the Weymouth Police Department and Fire Department also participated in the event. Smith waved as cars honked their horns and police cruisers flashed their lights.

Edward M. Smith will turn 100 years old Tuesday, and to celebrate the milestone his family held a drive-by parade for him on Sunday.

“We drive up ever year for his birthday,” said Smith. “Nineteen hundred and ninety-six miles. It takes like 10 hours a day....but if it was on the moon we’d be there.”

This was the first time Smith’s family had organized a parade for his birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they adjusted their birthday plans accordingly and arranged for a group of cars to meet at St. Jerome parish at noon.

“Weymouth police led the pack,” said Smith.

According to his son, Smith was born in Somerville and raised in Dorchester, and went on to graduate from Boston College High School and Boston College. After serving in the Army Air Corps he taught for many years in the Quincy Public Schools and eventually rose to the rank of assistant superintendent. “He’s pretty proud of his life story,” he said.

His son said he always enjoyed working with young people.

“He was definitely a mentor,” he said. “Whenever there were troubled kids in the neighborhood, he would set them straight.”

His family was happy with how the parade turned out.

“It went great,” said his oldest daughter, Donna Dunbar. “He sat there like a little king and watched it go by, and loved every minute of it.”





