Everett man charged with damaging FBI building in Chelsea

A 52-year-old Everett man has been charged in federal court in Boston after he allegedly scaled the perimeter fence of the FBI’s Boston-area headquarters in Chelsea early Friday morning and damaged an exterior door, the US attorney’s office said Monday.

Brian Ricardo Dennis was charged with injuring or depredating government property and was held after his initial appearance in court Monday, the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement. Dennis is due back in court Wednesday.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Dennis climbing the fence, banging on an exterior door, and then repeatedly throwing a rock against the door, shattering a glass section, according to the statement. He then allegedly climbed over the fence again and took off.