Firefighter, resident injured following 2-alarm house fire in Worcester

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated August 3, 2020, 1 hour ago
Two people, including a firefighter, were brought to a local hospital with minor injuries following a 2-alarm fire in Worcester Sunday afternoon.
Worcester Fire Department

A Worcester firefighter and resident were injured during a 2-alarm fire at a home in the city Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Around 4:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a split-level home at 5 Sandra Drive, according to Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the first floor.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire on the first floor before knocking down flames that had spread to the attic, Dyer said.

A firefighter and resident suffered minor injuries and were brought to a local hospital, Dyer said.

Three residents were displaced from the home, fire officials said. The blaze caused an estimated $192,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Dyer said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.