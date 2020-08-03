Firefighter, resident injured following 2-alarm house fire in Worcester

A Worcester firefighter and resident were injured during a 2-alarm fire at a home in the city Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.
Around 4:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a split-level home at 5 Sandra Drive, according to Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the first floor.
Within 20 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire on the first floor before knocking down flames that had spread to the attic, Dyer said.
A firefighter and resident suffered minor injuries and were brought to a local hospital, Dyer said.
Three residents were displaced from the home, fire officials said. The blaze caused an estimated $192,000 in damage.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Dyer said.
2nd alarm Fire 5 Sandra Dr. extinguished. 1 resident and 1 FF transported with minor injuries. Great job by group 2 quickly knocking down heavy fire. FIU investigating. pic.twitter.com/UOdIIYGi4Q— Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) August 2, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.