Firefighter, resident injured following 2-alarm house fire in Worcester

Around 4:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a split-level home at 5 Sandra Drive, according to Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the first floor.

Within 20 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire on the first floor before knocking down flames that had spread to the attic, Dyer said.

A firefighter and resident suffered minor injuries and were brought to a local hospital, Dyer said.

Three residents were displaced from the home, fire officials said. The blaze caused an estimated $192,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Dyer said.

