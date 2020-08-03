Here’s how Tropical Storm Isaias will affect New England

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to meander off the southeast coast and is poised to pick up forward speed on its journey north. This storm will pass to the west of most of New England, keeping us on the windy side but not the wet side.

A quick reminder that tropical systems have two sides to them even though they often appear symmetrical. The right side of the storm is the windier side in this hemisphere as the forward motion of the storm and the storm’s winds act in combination with each other. The left side tends to be the wetter side with the swath of heavy rain just to the west of the center. It can be so dry on the Eastern side that it’s possible to have strong gusty winds and almost no rain.

The projected track of Isaias early Monday. NOAA





Unfortunately, because most of the area is still abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, the beneficial rain will stay from the Berkshires to the west. This doesn’t mean it’s not going to rain at all. We will see some showers and there could be some heavy downpours and even some thunder, but there’s not going to be widespread beneficial rainfall. Isolated pockets of severe weather also can occur as the system arrives Tuesday afternoon and night.

Rainfall will be heaviest over western New England. Dave Epstein





The wind is another story. Winds could gust between 40 and 55 miles per hour later Tuesday evening. Unlike the middle of winter when there’s no leaves on the trees, the leaves are going to act like little sails and capture the wind, making it easier for trees to come down. This can cause power outages and I do expect some issues.

A swath of wind lasting about 1 to 2 hours moves through New England Tuesday evening. NOAA





If we lose power in the winter, the issue becomes how to heat your home; In the summer, it becomes how to cool it. Temperatures are going to be in the 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, so it will be a bit uncomfortable if the power is out.

There is a tropical storm watch for the area, meaning winds of 39 miles an hour or higher. Sandy and Irene are the two last named storms to really affect the region with power outages and neither of these was a hurricane when they arrived. This storm will not be as strong as either of those. High tides is around 1 a.m. Wednesday and by that time the core of the storm will be north. While some coastal flooding is possible, this doesn’t look to be a big issue.

Tropical storm watch means winds of 39 miles per hour or higher are possible. NOAA





This is a rapidly moving system. If there is a leftover shower Wednesday, it would be the exception as sunshine and breezy conditions are the predominant weather features.

Thursday through the weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Humidity levels will be more comfortable at the end of the week but start to climb during the weekend. Average temperatures this time of the year are falling, but the atmosphere shows no signs of cooling off just yet.

A warm August is likely with temperatures above average through the middle of the month. NOAA





