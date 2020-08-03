The latest new normal: Election Night becomes election week (or month)

The exercise is premised on an election night where most states will have their votes counted and declare a winner.

The quadrennial Election Day exercise where middle school teachers hand blank maps of the United States to students for them to color in as returns come will be called off, saving kids the trouble of not being able to color a whole lot of states on Nov. 3.

If there’s no in-person school in November because of coronavirus, there might be one silver lining.

In fact, it is more likely that only a handful of the most Republican and the most Democratic states will be able to be called with any certainty at all because the results there will be so lopsided.

In other states, it will be too soon to declare a winner, and along with it, too soon to declare who captured the requisite 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. We likely won’t know the winner the next day or after the first week. It might take a month to slowly have a good sense of who won the presidential race or captured the majority of the US Senate.

And the official results? Given that places like California typically need a month to count up the votes in a non-pandemic atmosphere, it could take even longer now. The blank maps could well be yellowed by the time we know whether Biden or Trump won for sure.

There is nothing nefarious about the expected delay. It is directly related to how many Americans will vote this year. Due to the coronavirus, most states have loosened the requirements needed to vote by mail. Others, like Massachusetts, have gone further and mailed a ballot application or a ballot itself to every registered voter.

Now, according to a compilation by the Washington Post, some 77 percent of voters can vote by mail if they choose, with no questions asked. These ballots must be mailed in or postmarked by Election Day.

Where, in the past, absentee ballots were eventually counted or only counted in the case of a close election, this time around, there will be so many ballots waiting to be counted it will be hard for a remotely close election to be called without considering the pile.

This alone will change how election night works with the typical pundits, and percentages on the bottom of screens, and speeches of defeat and victory from candidates in front of supporters. Now it will be a lot of waiting and and campaigns spinning small developments into signs of good news in the coming days.

Actually the final election night of the presidential election season might look something like the first back in February in Iowa. Results of the first presidential caucuses weren’t known until a week later.

It turned out that America’s political class didn’t like the wait. Within hours, television anchors were calling the Iowa Caucuses a disaster. While Iowa’s wait was caused by using untested technology that broke down while reporting results, in the general election, it will just take more time for the mail to arrive for a lot of these ballots to even be counted in the first place.

During the wait there will be conspiracy theories and people calling the results into doubt (read: the President of the United States of America).

Some elections officials in critical places will surely make mistakes, possibly for no other reason that they had never run an election quite like Nov. 3 before. And while it is President Trump who is already openly questioning the legitimacy of the election on his Twitter feed, Democrats might be the ones having a tough time accepting the results if they lose.

Few Americans will attend an election night party anyway. If anything, Americans are getting used to waiting in 2020 and adjusting expectations on pretty much anything that was once deemed normal. Add election night to the list.

And put those maps of the United States and red and blue colored pencils away until 2024.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.