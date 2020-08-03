Maine lifts swimming restrictions imposed after first fatal great white shark attack in state history

Maine’s Bureau of Parks and Lands Monday lifted swimming restrictions at three Atlantic Ocean beaches imposed after the first confirmed fatal attack by a great white shark off Bailey Island, the same place a great white was spotted on Friday.

The Bureau ended the limitations at the Popham, Ferry, and Crescent Beach State Parks that had previously restricted swimmers to waist-deep water as a precaution after Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was killed by a great white while swimming with her daughter on July 27.

“The Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) removed water activity restrictions at Popham, Ferry, and Crescent Beach State Parks,’' the agency said in a brief statement.