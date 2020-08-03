Man, 31, fatally shot in Worcester

A 31-year-old Boston man was fatally shot Monday morning in Worcester, police said.
The shooting occurred around 5:39 a.m. in the area of 38 King St., Worcester police said in a statement.
“The male was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police said. “The decedent was from Boston and was not previously known to the Worcester Police Department.”
No arrests have been made. The statement didn’t identify the victim by name.
Members of the public with information about the killing can send anonymous texts to 274637 TIPWPD or an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police, the statement said. Tipsters can also call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.
