Man who was shot in car leading to crash in Dorchester has life-threatening wounds

A man suffered life-threatening wounds Sunday night when he was shot apparently while in a car on a Dorchester street and then crashed the vehicle a short distance away on Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police said.
Officers responded around 9:12 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired on Ellington Street and and while searching the area were directed to a crashed vehicle on Blue Hill Avenue. Inside the vehicle, they found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.
The victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. His medical status had not been updated Monday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests were reported.
