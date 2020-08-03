Mass. Appeals Court: ‘Grandfather clause’ term will no longer be used due to racist origin

“Providing such protection commonly is known -- in the case law and otherwise -- as ‘grandfathering.’ We decline to use that term, however, because we acknowledge that it has racist origins,’’ Judge James R. Milkey wrote in a footnote for the unanimous court.

A three-judge panel of the Massachusetts Appeals Court declared its disdain for the word, which has been used countless number of times by lawyers, judges, local governments to summarily explain why new zoning rules, for example, do not apply to existing buildings or home lots.

The state’s Appeals Court court used a zoning feud between Gloucester neighbors Monday to formally jettison the word “grandfathering” from its lexicon, citing its origins in laws adopted after the Civil War to prevent people of color from exercising their right to vote.

According to Milkey the phrase has its roots in 19th Century laws that created barriers to voting for the recently freed enslaved people. As an example, the judge wrote, literacy tests were put into place for the new voters, but the same requirement did not apply to white men descended from voters registered prior to 1867.

“Specifically, the phrase ‘grandfather clause’ originally referred to provisions adopted by some States after the Civil War in an effort to disenfranchise African-American voters by requiring voters to pass literacy tests or meet other significant qualifications, while exempting from such requirements those who were descendants of men who were eligible to vote prior to 1867,” the judge wrote.

While the court did not explicitly endorse a successor phrase, the court used the following words instead of the historic “grandfathered in.” The law “provides a certain level of protection to all structures that predate applicable zoning restrictions.”

In its ruling, the court ruled that despite opposition from a neighbor, the owners of a waterfront property in the North Shore city can replace their dilapidated garage with a new one that is 3 feet taller because zoning rules adopted by Gloucester permit it.

