Newton’s Swap Shop reopening at city Resource Recovery Center

The first shopping day is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, according to Fuller.

The Swap Shop allows residents to drop off clean and usable household items for someone else to take -- or to find goods they can use themselves, according to the city’s website.

Newton’s Swap Shop reopened this month at the Resource Recovery Center, and has implemented several changes to help keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

To ensure physical distancing, according to Fuller’s statement, residents will need to make an appointment by calling Customer Service at (617) 796-1000 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program will move outdoors, and will schedule a series of days reserved for drop-offs, and other days for picking up items. The program will also limit the kinds of items it will accept -- no clothing, accessories, linens, or other textiles will be allowed.

“Only items smaller than a carry-on suitcase will be accepted; if you need help unloading from your car, it’s too big, and will not be accepted,” the statement said.

Masks will be required for volunteers and residents; no more than four shoppers will be allowed at any time; and items will be spaced out to help with distancing, the statement said.

