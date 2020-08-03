North Shore branch of NAACP receives charter

A newly organized North Shore branch of the NAACP was officially established when the national board of the civil rights organization voted July 25 to award the group a charter.

The new chapter represents a 17-community region composed of Amesbury, Beverly, Danvers, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Newbury, Newburyport, Rockport, Rowley, Salem, Salisbury, Topsfield, and Wenham, according to Juan Cofield, president of the New England Area Conference of the NAACP and a national board member.

The branch was organized by a Hamilton-Wenham Human Rights Coalition subgroup headed by Natalie Bowers and Tachou Dubuisson Brown, but is independent of the coalition.