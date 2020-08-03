Police searching for Shrewsbury man who allegedly robbed McDonald’s at knifepoint

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonald’s at 299 Turnpike Road in the evening of July 23, Westborough police said in a Facebook post. The employees who reported the robbery told officers that a man had held the cashier at knifepoint and demanded money.

Police are searching for a Shrewsbury man who allegedly robbed a McDonald’s cashier at knifepoint in Westborough in late July, officials said.

Westborough police are searching for Sean Wogan, 26, of Shrewsbury, after he allegedly robbed a McDonald's at knifepoint on July 23.

Upon arrival, officers and K9 units searched the area but could not find the man, who was later identified as Sean Wogan, 26, police said. A cash register drawer was found in the area.

Advertisement

A warrant has been issued for Wogan’s arrest, police said. Anyone who sees Wogan is asked to call their local police department and should not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Westborough detectives are investigating the robbery, police said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.



