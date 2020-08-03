Public pools in Waltham, Fitchburg, closed after reports of exposure to COVID-19

Two state-run swimming pools in Waltham and Fitchburg were closed after people at the facilities were exposed to the coronavirus, state officials announced Monday morning.

Connors Memorial Swimming Pool in Waltham was ordered to close because an individual at the facility had come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the virus, according to a tweet from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool in Fitchburg was closed because an individual at the facility recently tested positive for the coronavirus, DCR officials said.