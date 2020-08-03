Public pools in Waltham, Fitchburg, closed after reports of exposure to COVID-19

Two state-run swimming pools in Waltham and Fitchburg were closed after people at the facilities were exposed to the coronavirus, state officials announced Monday morning.
Connors Memorial Swimming Pool in Waltham was ordered to close because an individual at the facility had come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the virus, according to a tweet from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool in Fitchburg was closed because an individual at the facility recently tested positive for the coronavirus, DCR officials said.
Both pools were closed immediately and will remain closed until further notice, officials said. The facilities are being deep-cleaned and sanitized.
Advertisement
A list of pools open to the public can be found on the state’s website.
@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool in Fitchburg: pic.twitter.com/OBTiyjAnRL— MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 3, 2020
@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for Connors Memorial Swimming Pool in Waltham: pic.twitter.com/cXhNEpu274— MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 3, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.