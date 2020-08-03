State’s second largest teachers union calls for remote-only instruction

In making the announcement, the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts joins the much larger Massachusetts Teachers Association in urging its local affiliates to push their districts to begin the school year with instruction continuing at home, at least for the first few weeks. The AFT represents 23,000 educators including those in Boston, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.

Another statewide teachers union in Massachusetts is calling for a continuation of remote-only instruction this fall, citing rising COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts while also raising concerns about a lack of hot water, adequate ventilation, and space for social distancing in many school buildings, union officials announced Monday.

Advertisement

The united stance could potentially lead to school reopening showdowns in districts across the state, as many districts, including Boston, have been leaning toward offering students a mix of in-person and remote learning in the fall. The moves also put the statewide unions at odds with Governor Charlie Baker, who has been calling on districts since June to educate as many students as possible in classrooms this fall.

“We miss our students terribly, and we all wish we could be back in the classroom with them,” said Beth Kontos, the AFT president, in a statement. “But it’s become clear in the last few weeks that an in-person return to schools would unacceptably put the health and safety of our students, their families, and educators at risk. Parents, grandparents, and educators – maybe even students – would die.”

The AFT’s push for remote learning comes on the heels of a Boston Teachers Union survey, released on Friday, that showed three-quarters of its members favored remote-only instruction while two-thirds said they were at high risk for COVID-19 or live with someone who is.

The AFT’s executive board formally approved the union’s stance on continuing with remote learning at a meeting on Friday. The union says members will not return to school buildings until the state and local officials can meet several criteria, such as getting community transmission of COVID-19 under control, improving the speed and availability of testing, and ensuring districts have adequate funding to practice 6 feet of social distancing, purchase face coverings for all students, and ppe for staff members.

Advertisement

The union is also calling for building improvements, such as updating ventilation systems, repairing hot water systems, and providing nurse’s with safe work spaces.

“It’s clear that a period of remote learning will be necessary before those criteria are met,” Kontos said. “Now, we must focus on working with our local school teams to redesign remote learning so that it works for all students.”

-- This is a developing story and will be updated.









James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.