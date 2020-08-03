Two more Falmouth lifeguards test positive for coronavirus

“As per protocol, both lifeguards are removed from the work schedule and are quarantining until further notice,” Suso said. “The total number of positive test results from Falmouth lifeguards is now ten, which includes the eight lifeguards previously reported.”

Suso also offered thanks to affected town employees.

“I want to thank and acknowledge all Beach Department staff members for their vigilance, understanding and support for this important testing process,” he said. “We appreciate all who are conducting themselves in a responsible manner during these challenging times, consistent with the social distancing, sanitizing, isolation and quarantine protocols in place to protect them and all those we are privileged to serve.”

In a prior statement last week confirming the first eight positive tests, Suso had referenced a social gathering attended by local lifeguards.

“We understand that there was a non-working-hours social gathering involving several Town of Falmouth lifeguards on Tuesday, July 21,” Suso said in the earlier statement, adding that a total of eight Falmouth guards had self-reported positive tests by July 27 and were taken off work.

Falmouth has 10 beaches staffed by its Beach Department, according to the official town website.

“Over the past several months we have been able to reduce Covid-19 infections substantially at both the state, county and local levels,” Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said in a statement posted to the town site last month. “The reduction in case counts is a direct result of widespread adoption of social distancing and wearing of face masks.”





