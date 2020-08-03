Was it one tornado or two? National Weather Service to tour tornado-hit Western Mass.

But it remains unclear whether the violent weather system that rushed through Sandisfield, Tolland and Blandford was one tornado, or two tornadoes, Dellicarpini said. He said the storm system tracked from Connecticut into parts of Hampden and Berkshire counties. Sandisfield is about 30 miles south of Pittsfield, about 8 miles west of Tolland and about 25 miles west of Blandford.

“The radar was essentially seeing the debris kind of being lofted into the air,’' NWS meteorologist Joe Dellicarpinisaid Monday. He said the radar, along with eyewitness reports and social media postings, also confirmed the classic signs of a tornado.

The National Weather Service said Monday that radar confirmed a tornado had in fact touched down in western Massachusetts Sunday.

“We are not sure if it was the same tornado or there were two different ones,’' he said. “That is something we will have to check out this morning and determine that once we get on the ground.”

On-the ground observations will also confirm the path the weather systems took and what rating it should receive, he said.

Trees were reported down on South Main Street in Sandisfield, Police Chief Michael Morrison told the Globe. One house had broken windows but no one in town had been reported injured as of Sunday night, said Morrison.

The tornado touched down on South Main Street in the center of New Boston, Morrison said: “Just that one area. It must have just touched down, picked up, and moved on.”

Megan Smigel, who lives on South Main Street, told the Globe that she heard the wind pick up quickly around 7 p.m. When she noticed a loud noise across the street, she grabbed her three daughters and went straight to the basement.

“The wind was very loud but was over quick,” she said. Once everything stopped, she came upstairs to find a large pine tree had fallen onto her neighbor’s deck, along with two other smaller trees, though her property wasn’t damaged.

