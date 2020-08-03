Weston schools superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

Town School Committee chair John Henry confirmed the news during a meeting of the panel that was held remotely last week and streamed online.

Weston Patch first reported on Connolly’s positive test.

“Dr. Connolly won’t be joining us this evening, because unfortunately she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms,” Henry said during the meeting. “I had the opportunity to speak to her. She’s doing well and coordinating her team, but we just wish her well as soon as possible.”

Connolly didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

She has served as the district’s superintendent since July 2018 after a stint as interim superintendent, according to the Weston Public Schools website.

“Before coming to Weston, Dr. Connolly held leadership positions throughout the PK-12 continuum, in general and special education,” the site says. “She worked for six years in Newton, Massachusetts serving as principal at Central High School (2014-2015), vice principal at Newton North High School (2012-2015), and principal at Williams Elementary School (2009-2012). Dr. Connolly previously worked in the Boston Public Schools, the Stoughton Public Schools, and the Watertown Public Schools.”

According to the site, Connolly “has a Doctorate of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction from Boston College; a Masters of Education in Planning and Public Policy from Harvard University; a Masters of Education in Severe Special Education from Boston College; and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary & Moderate Special Needs from Boston College.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.