Weymouth church entrance sustains fire damage; arson probe underway

Police said the damage likely occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, Weymouth police said officers were reviewing a “possible arson” at Sacred Heart Church located at 72 Washington St. Officers who responded to the church Monday morning observed “fire damage to the entrance to the church,” the statement said.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston responded to the act of vandalism with a separate statement Monday.

“We are working with law enforcement regarding two small fires that were lit over the weekend at the entrances to Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth,” the archdiocese said. “We will reserve comment at this time while the matter is investigated. Any repairs required will take place with assistance from the Archdiocese. We are confident law enforcement will get to the bottom of who was responsible and that the individual (s) will be held accountable. That said, we must pray for whoever committed this crime and give thanks that no one was injured.”

Weymouth police said they’re investigating the matter along with Weymouth fire officials and state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey’s office.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. All calls are confidential,” police said. “The Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case. The Arson Watch Reward Program is funded by the property and casualty insurance companies of Massachusetts.”

A spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, which Ostroskey heads, said via email that “DFS is assisting the Weymouth Police and Fire Departments in the investigation of an incident at the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth.”

The apparent arson in Weymouth follows a prior act of vandalism near a Dorchester parish.

Advertisement

On the night of July 11, Boston police have said, a statue of the Virgin Mary near St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester was left charred after someone set plastic flowers in the statue’s hands on fire.

C.J. Doyle, executive director of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, reacted strongly to the news out of Weymouth Monday.

“This depraved act of arson against a house of worship demands an immediate, forceful and effective response from Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey,” Doyle said in a statement. “This is the sixth time this year that a Catholic church or a Catholic institution in the Commonwealth has been the target of arson or vandalism...These attacks must be stopped. They must be treated as the hate crimes which they are, and the perpetrators must be identified, prosecuted and incarcerated.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.