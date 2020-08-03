What’s next in the Tsarnaev case?

And the office of Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, whose predecessor oversaw the 2015 prosecution of Tsarnaev , said Friday that authorities were reviewing the ruling and would have more to say in the coming weeks.

The Justice Department, led by US Attorney General William Barr, must decide whether to hold a second penalty phase trial as directed by the ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Friday’s ruling vacating Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence raised one key question: what comes next in one of the most notorious criminal cases in the city’s history?

Neither Lelling’s office nor the DOJ immediately responded to email messages seeking comment Monday.

Andrea D. Lyon, a prominent death penalty litigator and author whose books on the subject include “Angel of Death Row: My Life as a Death Penalty Defense Lawyer,” said Monday that prosecutors, if they decide to challenge the appellate ruling, can seek Supreme Court review or a hearing before the full panel of the First Circuit appeals court. Three of the judges on that panel issued Friday’s decision.

“Given that it’s Mr. Barr, I think the odds of them seeking review are higher” than they would be with “someone more level-headed” serving as attorney general, Lyon said.

President Trump, who nominated Barr, weighed in over the weekend, tweeting Sunday, “Death penalty! He killed and badly wounded many. Justice!”

Lyon said it’s unusual for state court prosecutors to challenge an appellate ruling vacating a death sentence. In federal court, where Tsarnaev was convicted, prosecutors normally consider whether such a ruling sets a broader precedent that “may engender a lot of new litigation” the government may be concerned about, Lyon said.

In the Tsarnaev case, she said, where the appeals court faulted the presiding judge for seating potentially biased jurors, “that’s not new law, it’s not breaking new ground,” so “they might not want to seek review.”

Lyon added, however, that it’s difficult to forecast what prosecutors might do, in light of the current “highly politicized nature” of the Justice Department.

Tsarnaev, and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off two bombs at 2:49 p.m. on April 15, 2013, near the Boston Marathon finish line, killing 8-year-old Martin Richard of Dorchester, Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old student from China, and Krystle Marie Campbell, 29, of Arlington. The Tsarnaevs also fatally shot MIT police Officer Sean Collier while they were on the run, prosecutors said.

The elder Tsarnaev died in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the blasts. Boston police Officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during the Watertown firefight and died almost a year later following a medical emergency at the police academy gym in Hyde Park.

On Friday, the appeals court ruled the younger Tsarnaev was entitled to a new penalty phase trial in part because Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., who presided over Tsarnaev’s 2015 trial, “did not meet the standard” of fairness during jury selection and should have allowed the defense to tell jurors about Tamerlan’s alleged involvement in a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will remain behind bars for life, even if prosecutors decline to hold a second penalty-phase trial.

Daniel S. Medwed, a Northeastern University law professor who specializes in criminal procedure and appeals, said via email Monday that prosecutors have 90 days from the issuance of Friday’s ruling to seek Supreme Court review by filing what’s known as a writ of certiorari.

“Given that scores of cert petitions vie for the Court’s attention, and that it grants very few, it is statistically a long shot that the Supreme Court will take the case,” Medwed wrote. “But, of course, it is a high-profile case with some important legal issues, especially related to jury selection, so it’s not inconceivable that the Court would grant cert.”

Medwed also addressed the possibility of a second penalty-phase trial.

He said deciding to go forward with such a re-trial is ordinarily a collaboration between the local U.S. attorney’s office and “ ‘main Justice’ in DC, ideally with input from crime victims.”

Patricia Campbell, the mother of Krystle Campbell, told the Globe after Friday’s ruling came down, “I don’t even know if I’d waste my time going” to another trial. “The government’s just wasting money. He should be dead by now for what he did.”

The family of Martin Richard wrote in a previously published Globe essay that they favored “the Department of Justice in taking the death penalty off the table in exchange for the defendant spending the rest of his life in prison without any possibility of release and waiving all of his rights to appeal.”

But the Justice Department may decide to forge ahead with a re-trial, Medwed wrote Monday.

“I anticipate that main justice might want to move forward given the ideology of the current Attorney General and President when it comes to capital punishment,” Medwed wrote. “I also think that decision will come sooner rather than later, almost surely before the presidential election in November. That said, [it is] virtually impossible to envision that a new trial would occur until 2021 at the earliest, so if the oval office has a new occupant in January, that person might have to revisit the decision about whether to pursue a new sentencing trial.”

