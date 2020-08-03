Woman facing charge of child endangerment, allegedly left 6-year-old girl and dog in car for 30 minutes in Wareham

A Maine woman is facing charges after she allegedly left a 6-year-old girl and a dog unattended in a car for half-an-hour in Wareham last week, police said.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a child left unattended in a car for over 30 minutes at Ocean State Job Lot, Wareham police said in a statement. An adult guardian, later identified as Catherine Nesbit, 58, of Kennebunkport, was found in the store and was confronted by “angry bystanders” outside.

The woman identified herself as a friend of the girl’s grandmother, police said. The Department of Children and Families responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.