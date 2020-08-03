Woman facing charge of child endangerment, allegedly left 6-year-old girl and dog in car for 30 minutes in Wareham

A Maine woman is facing charges after she allegedly left a 6-year-old girl and a dog unattended in a car for half-an-hour in Wareham last week, police said.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a child left unattended in a car for over 30 minutes at Ocean State Job Lot, Wareham police said in a statement. An adult guardian, later identified as Catherine Nesbit, 58, of Kennebunkport, was found in the store and was confronted by “angry bystanders” outside.
The woman identified herself as a friend of the girl’s grandmother, police said. The Department of Children and Families responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.
Nesbit was summonsed to court on one count of reckless endangerment of a child, police said. She also received a citation for leaving an unattended motor vehicle running.
No injuries from the incident were reported, police said. The air conditioner was on while the girl was in the car.
It was 87 degrees in Boston on Thursday, according to Rodney Chai, a National Weather Service Boston meteorologist.
“I would like to thank the citizens who stepped up to assist the vulnerable child in this particular incident,” said Wareham Police Chief John Walcek in the statement.
