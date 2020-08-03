John Hume, a voice of moderation in an arena dominated by extremists, spent his entire life in the middle of the road, trying to pull together groups of inherently different people.

In the North of Ireland, they have a saying: if you stand in the middle of the road, you get knocked down.

The late Congressman John Lewis, arm in arm with Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume, Hume's wife Pat, and Social Democratic and Labor Party leader Mark Durkan, walking over the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland, in 2014.

He got knocked down a lot. But he always got back up. And, at the end of the day, as people in the North are wont to say, he prevailed.

John Hume died Monday, his wife Pat and their family announced. He was 83. He won the Nobel Peace Prize for a lifetime of work which could be summarized by the words his father once told him while warning him of the danger of nationalistic fervor: You can’t eat a flag.

Advertisement

Even as a constitutional nationalist and leader of the Social Democratic and Labor Party, which represented Irish Catholic nationalists who aspired to a united Ireland by peaceful means, Hume cast a cold eye on nationalism, seeing it as the root of too much conflict. A fluent French speaker, he thought of himself as European and welcomed the emergence of the European Union as crucial in making borders, including the one in Ireland, less relevant.

He rejected the zero-sum sectarian politics of the six-county statelet of Northern Ireland, which was created by fiat by the British government to ensure a Protestant majority loyal to the Crown. He believed the way to create a just, equitable Northern Ireland was not for one side to lord over the other, but for both of the major traditions — Catholic nationalist and Protestant unionist — to respect the other. He aspired not so much for a united Ireland as an agreed Ireland.

Hume at one point studied for the priesthood but later became a teacher. In the late 1960s, as Catholic nationalists inspired by African-Americans began demanding their civil rights, Hume emerged as a leader of non-violent protest in Derry, Northern Ireland’s second city. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi were his heroes, and he was determined to follow their example of non-violent advocacy for civil rights and an end to the institutional discrimination Catholics endured.

Advertisement

When the overwhelmingly Protestant police force showed it was unwilling to protect Catholics from marauding Protestant loyalist mobs, Hume watched in despair as a long dormant Irish Republican Army was reborn, fashioning itself as protector of the Catholic population.

Hume watched generations of young people answer the siren call of physical force nationalism, taking up arms against the British state. For many, it meant a prison cell or an early grave.

Hume went up against centuries of a political and popular culture that reinforced the idea that there was nothing more noble than to die for Ireland.

“I want people to live for Ireland,” he said.

Hume took inspiration from this country, especially in Boston, his first stop when he began enlisting American support for his political vision. His son, Aidan, eventually settled on the South Shore.

While the IRA raised money in bars from Southie to Sunnyside in Queens, Hume sought out the political power that he knew could end up saving lives rather than taking them.

He became close to Senator Ted Kennedy and House Speaker Tip O’Neill, recognizing in them the desire among many Irish-Americans to help the land of their forbears. He was also close to Ray Flynn, who as mayor helped bring American investment to Hume’s hometown.

Advertisement

While he was universally welcomed in America as a peacemaker, he often found himself between a rock and a hard place back home.

Some Irish Republicans denounced him as a sellout, a West Brit toady who took the Queen’s shilling as a sitting member of the Parliament they boycotted. His house was firebombed by extremists on both sides.

Many Protestant unionists were suspicious of his motives, and never entirely trusted or embraced him.

Elements of the southern Irish press were vicious in their criticism of him, especially when it became known he had been meeting secretly with Gerry Adams, leader of the IRA’s political wing, Sinn Féin.

While his dialogue with Adams went against public opinion, Hume defended it, saying that before there could be a rapprochement with unionists, the various strands of Irish nationalism had to agree that the republican goal of a united Ireland would never succeed as long as the IRA were killing people.

Those conversations with Adams were long and complicated, as was the search for peace, often scuttled by atrocities on all sides.

Two of those atrocities had a profound effect on Hume. In retaliation for an IRA bomb that had killed nine Protestant, including two children, on Belfast’s Shankill Road, loyalist paramilitaries attacked a Halloween party at a pub in a small village called Greysteel, killing eight people.

Advertisement

John Hume was at the funeral of one of those killed in Greysteel when a woman approached him and urged him to continue to keep pushing for peace so other families wouldn’t have to go through what her family was going through. She told him that the night before, her family had gathered around the coffin and prayed for him and his efforts to end the violence. Hume began weeping. The woman embraced Hume and comforted him. Hume told me later that in the darkest days of the peace process, when all appeared lost, he thought of that woman, and it gave him resolve.

In 1998, with the expert stewardship of George Mitchell, and the backing of the Clinton administration, the Good Friday Agreement was signed as the compromise to end the Troubles as we knew them. Northern Ireland would remain part of the United Kingdom until a majority living there voted otherwise. The IRA would go away.

And in the 20-odd years that have followed, a relative peace has given enough space for people there to be Irish, British or, just as important, neither.

As chief architect of that peace process, Hume shared the Nobel Peace Prize with unionist leader David Trimble in 1998. Hume’s acceptance speech contained a summary of his overall philosophy:

“All conflict is about difference, whether the difference is race, religion or nationality. Difference is an accident of birth and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. The answer to difference is to respect it.”

Advertisement

In a cruel twist of fate, Hume’s health began to decline soon after. He endured a slow slide into the fog of dementia. Taxi drivers in Derry were especially solicitous of him when they came across him on his walks across the city.

Those of us who cared for and loved John Hume felt he was cheated, that he was denied an opportunity to bask in the years that saw a new, better Ireland, both north and south, emerge.

There was so much wisdom in that mind that became clouded, so much to say and write that he was unable to do.

If not for the pandemic, John Hume’s funeral would be massive, fitting for someone who ranks with Daniel O’Connell, the Catholic emancipator, as Ireland’s greatest statesman. It would attract world leaders and practically everybody in Derry, Protestant and Catholic.

Instead, his family said, the funeral will be a small affair dictated by a need to protect mourners from the coronavirus. He will leave this world as he entered it, in Derry, the town he loved so well.

His family’s statement concluded: “It seems particularly apt for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and so many of us through dark times: We shall overcome.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.