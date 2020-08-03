Framingham added to ‘Stop the Spread,’ will get free COVID-19 testing site

The Baker administration said Monday it would open a seventeenth free testing site in Framingham as part of its “Stop the Spread” campaign to make testing more readily available to people with or without COVID-19 symptoms in communities with concerning infection trends.

The “Stop the Spread” initiative began in eight communities, and last week was expanded to eight more.

The communities targeted for free sites were chosen based on the fact that the number of cases and positive test rates there exceed the state average, and the volume of testing had dropped over the past two months.