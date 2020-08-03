Mass. reports 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

The new numbers follow a weekend in which the state reported increased daily case counts , as testing has remained relatively flat. Some experts are now urging a rollback of the state’s reopening — an action at least one prominent epidemiologist says Governor Charlie Baker should take now to prevent a second surge in infections and deaths.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 10 to 8,427, state officials reported Monday , and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 165, bringing the total to 110,595.

“We’re not seeing a major surge in cases. What we’re seeing are the indicators that a surge is coming,” Samuel Scarpino, a Northeastern University epidemiologist, told the Globe. “Given how challenging it can be to intervene and slow the spread of COVID-19, the actions we take now are what’s going to determine whether we’re risking a situation like heading back to April or a situation that’s far more manageable.”

Over the weekend, the state reported 643 new cases, up from 483 last weekend and 395 the weekend before that. For nine of the past 14 days, new cases exceeded 200.

On Monday, the state Department of Public Health on reported no new probable-case deaths, keeping that total at 221. There were 34 new probable cases, bringing that total to 8,062.

State officials said 12,278 more people had been tested for the coronavirus as of Monday, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 1,218,790. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,589,682.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 222 people, bringing that total to 97,515.

Key metrics the state is eyeing for its phased reopening plan either stayed stable or ticked up slightly, according to Monday’s report, though they were still well below the numbers reported during the springtime surge.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stayed at 2 percent for the second consecutive day on Monday. That metric has generally hovered between 1.7 percent and 2.1 percent since mid-June.

At a Friday news conference, Baker noted the increase from 1.7 to roughly 2 percent and said, “We’re obviously monitoring this closely.” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said officials were seeing “a trend, a slow creep. ... We want this slow creep to stop and start trending back down.”

The current number represents a 93 percent drop from mid-April highs.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose slightly from 374 on Saturday to 383 as of Sunday, but still represented an 89 percent drop since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed at three on Sunday, representing an 86 percent drop since mid-April. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases was 12 for the second consecutive day on Friday — a 92 percent decrease from mid-April.

