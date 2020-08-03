The next Boston neighborhood to get a pop-up COVID testing site: South Boston

The next Boston neighborhood to get a rotating pop-up COVID testing site will be South Boston, Mayor Martin Walsh announced Monday.
Tests will be available for free on a walk-up basis from Tuesday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 15 at Moakley Park, as part of a partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.
City officials have offered rotating pop-up testing locations to help residents in different neighborhoods access the resource, and the program comes to South Boston after previous runs in Roxbury and Allston.
Both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents can get tested at no charge, though city officials encouraged pre-registration by calling (617) 568-4500 to speed up the process. COVID testing is also available at more than 20 other locations in Boston.
