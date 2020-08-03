Here’s what opened in Phase 3 — and could potentially be at stake if Mass. reopening is rolled back

Concerned about worrisome trends in the public health metrics, at least one prominent epidemiologist is advocating that Massachusetts return to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.
The move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 happened less than a month ago, becoming effective July 6 statewide and July 13 in Boston. (Somerville has put Phase 3 of reopening on hold.)
Here are some highlights of what it involved — and what would be at stake in a rollback. The reopenings came with various restrictions imposed by the state that were intended to keep people from spreading the virus to each other.
In Phase 3:
-- Restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings (both previously limited to 10 people) were loosened to 25 people maximum indoors, and 100 people maximum in a single enclosed outdoor space. (Governor Charlie Baker on Friday noted the current 25-person limit on indoor gatherings, specifically, and suggested it was something he might tighten.)
-- Gyms and fitness centers — including studios offering weight training, cross-training, yoga, and spin classes — were allowed to reopen.
-- Professional sports teams were allowed to hold games in Massachusetts — but without spectators.
-- Movie theaters were allowed to reopen.
-- Outdoor performance venues were allowed to reopen.
-- Museums, aquariums, historical sites, and guided tours were allowed to reopen.
-- Casinos were allowed to reopen.
-- Health care providers were allowed to offer more services, such as adult day health, day habilitation programs, and substance abuse day treatment and outpatient services.
-- Human services programs, including community-based day services for adults with intellectual and cognitive disabilities and psychosocial rehabilitation clubhouses, were allowed to reopen.
