Here’s what opened in Phase 3 — and could potentially be at stake if Mass. reopening is rolled back

Concerned about worrisome trends in the public health metrics, at least one prominent epidemiologist is advocating that Massachusetts return to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 happened less than a month ago, becoming effective July 6 statewide and July 13 in Boston. (Somerville has put Phase 3 of reopening on hold.)

Here are some highlights of what it involved — and what would be at stake in a rollback. The reopenings came with various restrictions imposed by the state that were intended to keep people from spreading the virus to each other.