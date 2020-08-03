History gives us reasons to watch campus policing closely

As a doctoral student researching campus police, I was delighted to see the Globe’s July 20 editorial “Rein in campus police.”

I agree that campus police departments can serve as models for reform. Colleges are innovative and agile. Fewer students will live on campuses this year, which could facilitate experimentation. And institutions are taking a long-overdue look at their own systemic racism.

Without vigilant leadership, however, reform may occur in the opposite direction of that outlined by the Globe editorial board. Student unrest in the 1960s and ’70s spurred suppressive campus policing; the 2007 tragedy at Virginia Tech sparked militarization. What will Black Lives Matter bring?