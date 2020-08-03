More COVID-19 delays as Cardinals’ series in Detroit, Field of Dreams game postponed

The Cardinals have been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where their series last weekend was postponed. The team is being tested daily. St. Louis last played July 29 at Minnesota and is tentatively set to resume its schedule Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. The others did, including headaches, cough, sniffles, low-grade fever.

Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series Tuesday-Thursday at Detroit.

In another virus development, the Field of Dreams game in Iowa was postponed until 2021. The game at a new ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been planned for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.

The Chicago White Sox originally were to host the New York Yankees, who were replaced by St. Louis because of MLB’s new schedule. The White Sox will be one of the teams next year, the opponent not determined.

Derek Jeter: Marlins outbreak is a wakeup call around the league

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter blamed the team’s 21 COVID-19 infections, including at least 18 players, on a collective false sense of security that made players lax about social distancing and wearing masks.

With more than half of the team sidelined, Jeter said the Marlins still can be competitive when their season resumes Tuesday at Baltimore after a hiatus of more than a week. None is seriously ill, and Jeter expects all to return this season.

Following an MLB investigation, Jeter said, it's impossible to know where the first Marlins player became infected or how the virus reached their clubhouse. They left South Florida last week to play two exhibition games in Atlanta, and then opened the season with a three-game series in Philadelphia, where the outbreak surfaced.

“Guys were around each other, they got relaxed and they let their guard down,” Jeter said. “They were getting together in groups. They weren’t wearing masks as much as they should have. They weren’t social distancing. The entire traveling party got a little too comfortable.”

Jeter said his players were annoyed by speculation that reckless misbehavior was to blame.

“Our guys were not running all around town in Atlanta,” he said. “We did have a couple of individuals leave the hotel. We had guys leave to get coffee, to get clothes. A guy left to have dinner at a teammate’s house. There were no other guests on site. There was no salacious activity. There was no hanging out at bars, no clubs, no running around Atlanta.”

He is optimistic his players will closely adhere to the MLB virus protocols the rest of the season.

“We’ve been given an opportunity to hit the reset button,” Jeter said. “I hope people look at what happened to us and use that as a warning to see how quickly this is able to spread if you’re not following the protocols 100 percent.”

Terry Francona, shown arguing a call last week, missed a Cleveland game last season for eye surgery and missed a week in 2017 following a heart procedure. Jason Miller/Getty

As Kris Bryant returns from stomach woes, Terry Francona departs Indians for tests

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss at least the club’s two-game series in Cincinnati because of a gastrointestinal issue that has bothered him for months.

Francona was scheduled to be checked Monday by doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. Team President Chris Antonetti said the team will “take it one step at a time” and that it’s too early to know when the 61-year-old manager will return.

Francona, in his eighth season with Cleveland after winning two championships with the Red Sox from 2004–11, didn’t feel well before the team’s game Sunday at Minnesota. After doing his pregame media availability, he left the ballpark and returned to the team’s hotel. The Indians said he was suffering from the same issue that caused him to miss a couple of spring training games in Arizona in March.

“It’s concerning from the fact that it makes Tito really uncomfortable, so it’s just something we want to try and navigate and help him feel better,” Antonetti said on a Zoom call from Cincinnati, assuring the ailment is not COVID-19-related. “That’s what we’re trying to focus on. As you can imagine, Tito loves being around his team and has high pain tolerance, but the continual discomfort is just something we wanted to get checked out.

“I did have to nudge him and push him toward that end to make sure he prioritized getting it checked out and not just continue to try and tough through it.”

First-base coach Sandy Alomar is filling in as Cleveland’s manager while Francona is sidelined. The Indians are also missing bench coach Brad Mills, who chose not to participate in the shortened season to be with his family.

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, meanwhile, returned to the starting lineup against Kansas City after missing two games with his own stomach ailment. The 28-year-old, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games, was leading off and playing left field.

Report: Angels summon top prospect Jo Adell

Top prospect Jo Adell is joining the Los Angeles Angels, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press, and could make his major league debut in Seattle on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old outfielder is ranked the No. 6 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, while other talent evaluators rank him even higher. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout also is expected to rejoin the last-place Angels in Seattle after missing their past four games for the birth of his first child . . . Cincinnati activated star first baseman Joey Votto from the injured list prior to its game against visiting Cleveland. Votto was placed on the IL on Sunday, with The Athletic reporting he had self-reported COVID-19 symptoms. Votto tested negative for COVID-19 both Sunday morning and Monday, according to reports, and was scheduled to bat second . . . Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was pulled early from two straight games over the weekend. His legs were sore after playing on the artificial turf Arizona, and he injured a finger on his left hand Sunday.