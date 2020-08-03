NFL, players agree on COVID-19 opt-out deadline, reports say

The NFL and players’ association reached an agreement on a COVID-19-related opt-out deadline, saying players will have to make a decision by Thursday at 4 p.m., according to multiple reports.
NFL Media reported that players were informed of the news Monday night.
Although the opt-out deadline is now set, reports also indicate that players will be able to opt out later if they face specific medical or family circumstances.
Several players have already opted out, including New England linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung.
The NFL Management Council also issued an updated discipline chart that included suspensions and fines for what it termed “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” activity which includes (but is not limited to) going to bars, clubs, and house parties.
According to NFL Media, players will also be subject to fines for refusing to submit to COVID-19 testing ($50,000) and refusing to wear a mask, PPE, or tracking device. There could also be fines for failing to maintain social distancing during team travel.
