A billboard’s message for the community: ‘No te desesperes’

The Boston-based public art nonprofit Now + There wasn’t planning for a pandemic when it welcomed six artists for its annual Accelerator program in January — who was? — but, well, here we are. The pandemic’s explosion partway into the current cohort’s term prompted a community-minded pivot, for some, with the first of the works landing last week on a billboard next to East Boston’s Meridian Street Bridge.

“NO ES FÁCIL, PERO NO TE DESESPERES” it reads in hot-pink block letters on sky blue, an exhortation of hope by accelerator artist Gabriel Sosa to a neighborhood hit hard by the virus this spring. (Quick translation: “It’s not easy, but don’t despair.”) Sosa’s work will expand to billboards around Boston, in English and Spanish, through the end of the year. But all cheerleading aside, is there a better moment for Boston’s artists to be out in public, connected to the city where they live?