Get ready for more Chip and Jo: New episodes of ‘Fixer Upper’ are coming in 2021

One small catch: The new season won’t be on HGTV; it’ll be on the Gaines’ Magnolia Network , a reported rebrand of Discovery’s DIY channel, which is set to launch next year, according to Magnolia’s website .

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the adorably quirky Texas couple known for renovating Waco-area homes, have signed on for another season of their hit series “Fixer Upper” — news that is sure to be celebrated by fans of the show, which had ended after the fifth season aired on HGTV in 2017.

The couple made the announcement in a short video on social media, kicking off with the couple bantering as Chip drove Joanna to a surprise location. When they arrived, Chip made the big reveal: “I signed us up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’ . . . I answered the office phone like you told me never to do.”

Joanna replies: “Can I tell you a little secret? I kind of missed it.”

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip Gaines wrote on Magnolia’s website Tuesday. “In that moment, the future was a little uncertain, but Jo and I were sure of a few things. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath.”

He wrote that as the couple chose programming for their new network however, “it dawned on us that we wanted to be a part of this lineup with a new season of Fixer Upper.”

The new show will largely ”pick up right where it left off,” although they promise that they’re “likely to do a few things a little differently this time around.”

“We’re gearing up to start filming again, and I’ll be honest, Jo and I feel like a couple of kids trying our best to keep down a few butterflies,” Chip wrote. “But we are mostly just giddy about getting the band back together again so we can share the story of these families and their homes with you.”

The living room in one of the renovated homes featured on "Fixer Upper." Commissioned Photographer

The Gaines’ HGTV show first aired in May 2013 and ran until April 2018. “Fixer Upper” was a huge hit and made Chip and Jo household names, driven by the couple’s television chemistry and their casual-but-stylish renovations of countless Waco-area homes.

Since the beginning of “Fixer Upper,” their Magnolia brand has grown to encompass a homegoods market, bakery, and restaurant — all located in Waco.

The interior of Magnolia Table, a breakfast and lunch restaurant opened in 2017 by Chip and Joanna Gaines in Waco, Texas. Julia Robinson/For the Washington Post

In January, a Discovery network leader told a TV critics meeting that the couple would appear in multiple shows on the Magnolia Network, including a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the couple together.

Other offerings on the channel include “Home on the Road,” featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim, where the couple aims to balance marriage, family, and their music careers.

