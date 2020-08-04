Burrito giant Chipotle launches a clothing line

Mexican fast-casual giant Chipotle has launched its very own sustainable clothing line , Chipotle Goods, which debuts today and solves many quarantine fashion quandaries. It offers a medley of wardrobe essentials, from socks to T-shirts to tote bags. Clothes are dyed using upcycled avocado pits, giving new meaning to the phrase “extra guacamole.”

Most of us have ended up with burrito stains on our shirt at one time or another, but what about clothes actually made from burrito ingredients?

For those who miss the thrill of in-person assembly-line burrito creation, it’s possible to customize a T-shirt ingredient by ingredient: Simply select a protein, rice, beans, and toppings from an online fashion “menu,” and the shirt will be emblazoned with your order. No shame about those three salsas and extra corn, since you’re probably not seeing many people anyway.

A crowd waits outside a Chipotle restaurant. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

If you offset your consumption with exercise, consider a foil gym bag, which looks like a small burrito and will surely raise brows whenever you do return to exercising in public. On the other hand, if you fall into a stupor after eating lunch, Chipotle offers a line of pajamas with a handy elastic waist.

For those still getting dressed in the morning, there are bomber and denim jackets lined with chili pepper motifs — and even a button-down Chipotle dress shirt to spice up Zoom meetings. Cheekier customers might opt for a hat labeled “Extra.”

Masks don’t appear among the accessories, but there are water bottles, iPhone cases, and even a weekend duffle bag, assuming we can one day travel.

Chipotle has pledged to donate profits to charitable causes that make apparel and food more sustainable, according to a rep. And as restaurants struggle with creative marketing techniques during the pandemic, it’s not a bad idea. Could a line of magenta-and-orange flasks from Dunkin’ Donuts be far behind?

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.