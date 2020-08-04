Chocolate is good. Chocolate that helps feed children? That’s great.

La Maison Du Chocolat's hat box. Handout

La Maison Du Chocolat, the famed Parisian chocolate maker, has stepped in to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a campaign to assure all children are fed. The pandemic has spurred the confectioner, with stores in New York City, to produce a limited-edition “hat box” with a percentage of the proceeds helping the charity. The large box is a combination of three of the company’s smaller assortments and filled with about seven dozen pieces: dark chocolate truffles dusted with cocoa powder, ganaches, pralines and almond paste in milk and dark chocolate, and chocolate-coated Spanish almonds. Each creation is a tiny bit of bliss. The price is $125, with $100 going to No Kid Hungry. Shipping is free. To order, go to www.lamaisonduchocolat.us/en_us/no-kid-hungry-hatbox-2020.