A cool cheese board any way you slice it

You'll want to break it out, even if you can't have guests over

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2020, 57 minutes ago
When a cheese board is more than just a board, it might be, for example, a creatively designed piece that transforms from a compact triangular wedge to a multi-layered circle. Such is the Florence Tiered Cheese Board from Los Angeles-based Picnic at Ascot. The expandable and easy-to-transport board is perfect for serving cheeses, fruit, nuts, crackers, and charcuterie. Its unique form and function will delight your guests at picnics and backyard barbecues as well as make a lovely wedding or hostess gift.

The high-quality bamboo board comes in two sizes: the 13-inch-diameter Florence board (about $65) and 17-inch Vienna Transforming Cheese Board ($90). Both come with wood-handled cheese tools tucked into a small compartment. Picnic at Ascot (www.picnicatascot.com) makes these and other stylish serving boards, picnic baskets and backpacks, and other outdoor lifestyle products. Finger foods have never had a more chic yet useful display.

Available at Centre Pointe, 22 Centre St., Nantucket, 508-228-4900; and Linens on the Hill, 52 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-1255.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com