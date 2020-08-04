A cool cheese board any way you slice it

The cheese board. Handout

When a cheese board is more than just a board, it might be, for example, a creatively designed piece that transforms from a compact triangular wedge to a multi-layered circle. Such is the Florence Tiered Cheese Board from Los Angeles-based Picnic at Ascot. The expandable and easy-to-transport board is perfect for serving cheeses, fruit, nuts, crackers, and charcuterie. Its unique form and function will delight your guests at picnics and backyard barbecues as well as make a lovely wedding or hostess gift.

The high-quality bamboo board comes in two sizes: the 13-inch-diameter Florence board (about $65) and 17-inch Vienna Transforming Cheese Board ($90). Both come with wood-handled cheese tools tucked into a small compartment. Picnic at Ascot (www.picnicatascot.com) makes these and other stylish serving boards, picnic baskets and backpacks, and other outdoor lifestyle products. Finger foods have never had a more chic yet useful display.