In Lexington, this independent moviehouse is open for business

The Venue’s upcoming showings include new releases “Summerland” and “The Burnt Orange Heresy” (both on Aug. 7). Also on the calendar: “Made in Italy” (Aug. 14), “Peninsula” (Aug. 21), “Tesla” (Aug. 21), and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Aug. 28).

The Lexington Venue is one of Greater Boston’s few theaters where movie magic can be experienced this summer. Located on Massachusetts Avenue in the Boston suburb, the 275-seat theater has opened every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday since the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan in early July. (Other reopened movie theaters include West Newton Cinema and New England Aquarium’s Simons Theatre.)

With Hollywood holding off on most theatrical-only releases, “there’s a scarcity of film of course,” said owner Peter Siy. “When don’t have something to play, we won’t.”

Another scarce resource: revenue for the independently owned moviehouse, which Siy purchased in 2008. With two theaters, the venue usually seats more than 100 per screen. But for now, just 25 patrons are allowed in each theater at a time. Yes, the bathrooms are open. No, you can’t buy candy, soda, or the famous popcorn (per state guidelines). “Some people are understandably reluctant to come back since our demographic is older,” Siy said.

Still, the Lexington Venue is managing to stay afloat, thanks to a slow stream of revenue and the $20,000 it raised in a Go Fund Me campaign shortly after the shutdown.

“Making money in this environment is extremely difficult,” Siy said. “We decided to reopen to serve the community. We’re all just doing our best here.”

Tickets can be purchased both on site and online via www.lexingtonvenue.com.

