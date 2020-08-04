Recipe: Blistered tomatoes and pickled red onions are mixed in this nontraditional Greek salad

Serves 4

If you eat enough salads, like I do, you yearn for variety. You can switch things up with lemon juice in the vinaigrette, or a variety of greens in the bowl. Raw salad ingredients taste different right now if you find what New England farmers are picking, or you go into your own backyard or victory garden. Local and homegrown produce has much more flavor. So if you're making a Greek salad, you could leave it alone and notice distinctly different tastes. But take all those familiar elements -- tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, peppers -- and prepare them a little differently for a very nontraditional Greek salad, and the results can be remarkable. Pickle a thinly sliced red onion in seasoned rice wine vinegar (talk about veering off the classic!) or white wine vinegar with peppercorns, allspice berries, and fresh oregano. It takes any bite out of the onion. Sprinkle a sliced cucumber with salt so its excess liquid drains off and it, too, has a mild pickled taste, but it's still crunchy. Roast cherry tomatoes and mild shishito peppers until they char slightly, and marinate slices of feta in olive oil. In the end it's only vaguely like a real Greek salad, but immensely appealing for its variety of textures.

ONIONS

1 medium red onion, very thinly sliced into rings ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar 6 whole black peppercorns 1 whole allspice berry 1 sprig fresh oregano ¼ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar or white wine vinegar

1. In a large shallow bowl, spread out the onions rings. Sprinkle with salt and sugar. With tongs, toss the rings. Add the peppercorns, allspice, oregano, and vinegar. Toss again.

2. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes, turning every 10 minutes. Or pack into a pint jar and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

SALAD

8 ounces firm cow's or sheep's milk feta Olive oil (for sprinkling) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 1 pint cherry tomatoes on the stem or stemmed 6 shishito peppers, or other 3 medium mild chile peppers 1 large cucumber, thinly sliced 1 Romaine lettuce Juice of 1 lemon, or more to taste Salt and black pepper, to taste ⅓ cup olive oil ½ cup Kalamata or other Greek olives Extra sprigs of fresh oregano (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet and a large platter.

2. Cut the cheese into thick slices (generous 1/2-inch), then into squares or rectangles; set on a plate. Sprinkle with olive oil and oregano; set aside.

3. If the tomatoes are still on their stems, set them in the baking dish. If they are loose, thread them on 4 skewers; set them in the dish. Put the peppers on the other side. Sprinkle the tomatoes and peppers with olive oil. Roast them for 10 minutes, or until both blister and char at the edges. Leave to cool.

4. In a bowl, sprinkle the cucumber lightly with salt. With your hand, turn the slices several times.

5. Remove enough of the outer leaves of lettuce so you can see the lighter lettuce heart. Cut it lengthwise into quarters. Arrange on a platter. Use tongs to lift the cucumbers from the bowl, leaving behind any liquid, and set them in clusters on the platter. Use tongs to lift the red onion from the brine and set it in clusters on the platter. Add the tomatoes, chiles, and feta.

6. In a bowl, whisk the lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Gradually whisk in the olive oil. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice, salt, or pepper, if you like. Sprinkle the dressing over the salad. Garnish with olives and oregano.

Sheryl Julian