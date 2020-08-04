Recipe: A plain, buttery blueberry cake is a perfect summer afternoon snack

Makes 1 large rectangular cake

This plain, buttery cake, full of berries, is my top pick for snacking on a summer afternoon. Because the berries in the batter tend to sink to the bottom when the cake bakes, scatter more berries on top before it goes into the oven and add a generous sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar. Use plump cultivated blueberries or tiny wild blues; pick them over, wash, and spread out to dry before adding to the batter. Have a slice of warm cake with a cup of coffee, or bring on the whipped cream for an after-dinner treat.

CAKE

Butter (for the pan) 2 cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup (1/2 pint) cultivated blueberries or 1 1/2 cups wild blueberries, picked over and washed ½ cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 cup sugar Grated rind of 1/2 lemon 2 eggs ½ cup whole milk

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and line the bottom with a piece of parchment cut to fit it.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In another bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk, beat the butter on medium speed for 1 minute, or until creamy. Add the sugar and lemon rind and beat for 3 minutes, or until very light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition.

5. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, add the dry ingredients alternately with the milk in 3 additions, beginning and ending with dry ingredients, and mixing until each addition is incorporated.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a spatula, give the batter a good stir and fold in the blueberries and the flour in the bowl. Spread the batter in the pan and smooth the top.

TOPPING

1 cup (1/2 pint) cultivated blueberries or 1 1/2 cups wild blueberries, picked over and washed ¼ cup sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. Scatter the blueberries over the cake. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon to blend them. Sprinkle it over the cake.

2. Bake the cake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, and the cake pulls away from the sides of the pan. Transfer to a rack to cool; cut the cake into rectangles. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sally Pasley Vargas