From a small dining car in Watertown, La Bodega’s Gabriel Bremer looks to the future

I would say in maybe May, we started doing takeout. We got creative and made a really fun, really beautiful little patio dining space outside, which you really must come and check out. Where the train car is, kind of thinking outside of the box — which I think is the key and the goal to surviving this right now — we basically created a long, elevated dining bar, if you will. We have this really cool outdoor tapas bar. It wraps around the front of the train. That was kind of looking at what space we had to work with, and it was limited. And in talking to the town, what was allowed was kind of limited.

So, first of all: What’s the status of your restaurant right now?

Gabriel Bremer, 43, first earned fans at Harvard Square’s Salts. Now he and his wife, Analia Verolo, run La Bodega by Salts in a quiet corner of Watertown. The three-year-old restaurant is tucked inside an old rail car — blink on your way to Target, and you just might miss it. In normal times, locals crowded the narrow bar for Basque-Uruguayan tapas by candlelight; for now, Bremer is focusing on takeout and outdoor dining.

What about indoor dining?

Advertisement

Right away, once the governor gave permission for indoors, we opened it to allow it. But I will have to say with all honesty, that’s very slow-moving still. Everything is very day-by-day, and a lot of unknowns. Even with whatever marketing you can do, and posts on Facebook, it’s still very day-to-day. But the one constant that I have seen is that people are still a little timid to go and dine indoors. So the outdoor space has been really great for us to create and to have.

Since March, what has your experience been — psychologically, financially, whatever you’re comfortable sharing?

Advertisement

It has been very challenging in all aspects. [We] kind of had to pause for a moment and think, and even see, ‘How can we adjust? How can we reinvent ourselves while still being true to who we are?’

In the midst of this, we were out of the country. We were actually in Uruguay when everything started to happen and break. We had to leave, cut our trip short, and come back. That was also a bit of a challenge. Four canceled flights later, we finally got home to just be immersed in restaurant closures, find our staff, check in with them, reassure them that everything was good without really knowing what was happening ourselves.

At the end of the day, we ended up losing our entire staff. They either decided to leave the industry because of the situation, or moved away to be closer with family, or various things. So we found ourselves kind of starting from scratch again.

We’re starting to rehire. We’re starting to look, but it’s a very slow process right now. We’re just trying to be careful and make sure to have the staff that we need, but knowing one day you could be busy and the next day you could have two tables. We went from 12 people to two additional [employees] right now.

Luckily for us, the beautiful thing is that my wife and I kind of make a complete restaurant. In the worst situations, and even when we’re just doing take-out, the two of us could keep it going to maintain the business.

Advertisement

What’s the outlook for restaurants in the medium and long term? What do you think the pandemic is going to do?

Excellent question. I mean, even when there was the financial crash, lots of places closed, and this is an extremely difficult business anyway. But I think restaurant people are very resilient and always find a way to bounce back. It’s going to certainly take time.

I will say the community, the clientele, has been amazingly supportive not just of our restaurant, but I think restaurants and the industry as a whole, which is a beautiful thing to see. They’ll take a bit of time, but I think people are going to want to go back out and have that experience.

Even talking with customers, we were both sharing from both sides. The takeout was nice, but I was saying, “I miss the clientele. I miss the interaction and being able to see people, talk to them, see the emotional responses.”

And even talking with the diners, they’re like, “We miss that as well. We miss sitting here. We miss the whole aspect, the ambience.” I think people almost need to go out to restaurants to sort of emotionally and mentally have a release of the stresses of the day.

I think it will take time, but eventually we’ll all go back to whatever the new normal is.

Advertisement

Do you feel safe at work? Do you feel protected?

Yeah. I think everybody’s being very respectful of what they need to do to have everybody be safe. I think as long as you’re smart about it. I would say on the whole, yes.

Is there anything that the state of Massachusetts or Watertown could do to help you?

At least in what we are aware of and paying attention to, I think Massachusetts as a whole has been approaching this and doing a very good job, especially compared to other states that may have reopened too soon. I think as a whole Massachusetts is doing a good job with that.

How can you make a living with smaller capacity in this climate?

I think right now it’s kind of steps and phases. Step one is, how do you generate enough income to keep the doors open and basically break even? Step two is, what can you do to add to that and try to make some money? So that’s where you kind of reinvent yourself, look outside the box, see what else you can do.

We decided not to do [delivery] at all right now, because financially it doesn’t make sense with the percentage that the delivery companies charge you. We would not make any money from it. So we’re trying to see if people sort of understand that and will be supportive of small businesses and just come and pick it up. I know there was talk of legislation to control the delivery companies.

Advertisement

What’s your favorite thing on the menu right now?

One thing that we’ve done new is a play on a traditional Uruguayan dish, just a combination of different wood-grilled meats. So we have a wood-grilled poussin, young chicken. That’s been on the menu, but it’s inspired by one of Analia’s grandmothers. It’s with lots of lemon and rosemary and garlic. And it has rib-eye and sausage on there. People have been starting to order that a lot. It’s kind of the perfect summer barbecue dish if people are craving something from the grill but don’t feel like being outdoors and doing the grill or don’t have the ability.

I just put on a dish that’s very Uruguayan with grilled sausage and faina, which is like a chickpea pizza, almost. Very traditional. If anybody has been to Uruguay or from Uruguay, it’s a very nostalgic, fun thing that you rarely see. So I have that with grilled cherry tomatoes and sausage. Just a very fun dish, finished off with some nice oregano flowers from our herb garden that we created in the patio.

What do you miss about normal life?

Concerts. I was just having that conversation yesterday. That question I don’t even need to think about. Yeah, I’m really missing concerts. … I love everything. Every genre. There are a few good concerts that I was anticipating and hoping for this summer but did not get to see: Soda Stereo from Argentina. We were planning to go to the Chili Peppers. Everything from jazz to Latin to rock.

I know a lot of restaurants are banking right now on the outdoor dining. When things get colder, what do you think is going to happen?

It could be a combination of trying to look on the bright side. Maybe people are requesting and craving the patios because that’s what always happens at this time of year. People request and crave the patios over being inside. And once people kind of get out of the summer mode, or wanting to be going to the beach, as it gets cooler, they’ll be ready to come inside. And we’ll see a shift in more people coming in, and the dining rooms filling up. So that’s what I’m hoping. We’ll see people wanting to come back and fill it in. We’ll see. … Right now, I think that the key is just, don’t think too, too long term, because it can almost get overwhelming. Just focus on the day-to-day.

One thing that we stressed to the few people whom we have with us, helping us at the restaurant, is that we need to stay true to who we are. Even our takeout. Our fancy china is replaced with floppy to-go containers, but make sure that it’s the same care, the same presentation. Just because it’s to-go, don’t feel like you can lessen any of that. And the clientele has reacted. They definitely notice. They’ve reacted to it in an extremely positive way and a very appreciative way.

So we’re just trying to make sure that whatever we do, it’s not downsized. We’re finding ways to simplify and cut back, but without it affecting who we are and the quality and the content of what we do, which I think has been the key.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.