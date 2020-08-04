Braintree branch of Red Line experiencing delays due to downed tree

As strong winds from Tropical Storm Isaias moved through Boston Tuesday evening, a downed tree on the Red Line tracks near North Quincy Station is delaying trains, officials said.

Trains on the Braintree branch are expected to be delayed by about 10 minutes due to the tracks near the station shortly after 5 p.m., according to the MBTA.

Crews were responding to remove the tree from the tracks as of 5:16 p.m., the MBTA said in a tweet.