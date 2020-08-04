Cohasset High School cancels graduation due to coronavirus concerns after students attend house party

“The possible impact of a recent gathering of graduates and their families, which was confirmed to have occurred by the Board of Health, has heightened safety concerns surrounding the graduation event and has caused district and town leadership to conclude that cancelling the upcoming event is the most prudent course of action at this time,” the letter stated. “Although COVID infection rates in Cohasset are low, we are concerned that gatherings at which social distancing and PPE guidelines are not followed create hot spots and potentially dangerous situations for families."

In a letter sent to families Monday, Cohasset High School Principal Brian T. Scott and Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said the decision was made to cancel the outdoor graduation “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all would-be attendees” after learning about the non-sanctioned party that was held at a home in town on July 25.

Cohasset High School canceled its Aug. 7 graduation ceremony due to coronavirus concerns after a group of students attended a house party in which people were in close proximity to each other and not wearing masks, authorities said.

The prom-like party that was hosted by Cohasset High School parents on July 25 was not sanctioned by the town or the Cohasset Public Schools, officials said. Approximately 29 students and a number of parents were in attendance, and many were not wearing face coverings and did not follow recommended social distancing guidelines, according to town officials. After learning about the party, the Cohasset Board of Health encouraged those who attended and their families to get tested for COVID-19.

But given the short amount of time between the house party and the graduation, school officials said they would not be able to host the Aug. 7 graduation event without putting people’s health at risk. After the news broke about the July 25 prom party, several families and staff members expressed concerns about it and said they would not attend the in-person graduation event if it was held, the letter stated.

“Considering the proximity of the July 25th event to the August 7th graduation event, and the known incubation period of up to 14 days for COVID-19, even requiring testing could not ensure that the virus isn’t being carried into the event,” the letter stated.

Scott and Sullivan said it would be “unfair” for any students, family, and staff to be left out of the graduation, and “the antithesis of the inclusive community that we have tried to build.”

“The graduation event was an attempt at a final in-person goodbye, but given the current environment any in-person event is not advisable,” the letter stated. “These are certainly disappointing circumstances for a graduating Class that worked very hard and showed great unity under very difficult circumstances, and, accordingly, this is not a decision that is made lightly.”

