DCR closes waterfronts, pools, state parks in western Mass. ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will close all agency-run state parks, waterfronts, and pools in western and central parts of the state ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday afternoon, state officials announced.

The tropical storm is expected to hit western Massachusetts and move up to Maine between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to meteorologists. Strong winds and downpours are expected in the Berkshires.

State parks, waterfronts, and pools in the western and central parts of the state will close at 3 p.m., DCR officials said in a statement. Boat ramps at the Quabbin Reservoir were closed at noon. All parks are expected to reopen for regular visitor hours on Wednesday, pending the impact of the storm, officials said.