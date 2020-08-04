Driver, 94, facing charges in fatal crash that killed cyclist in Hingham

In a statement, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office identified the defendant as Louis Bournazos, 94, whom authorities said was issued a criminal summons Tuesday out of Hingham District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a crash on the evening of July 24 that killed cyclist Howard Colby, 67, of Marshfield. Bournazos will be arraigned “at a later date,” Cruz’s office said.

According to the statement, Scituate police received several 911 calls around 6:30 p.m. on the night of the crash about a man, later identified as Colby, laying unresponsive in the roadway in the area of 109 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Route 3A.

Police and paramedics rendered emergency medical aid to Colby, who was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital, the statement said.

“The investigation determined that Colby was bicycling along the side of Route 3A outside the fogline, between the fogline and the grass when he was struck from behind by a 2001 Mercury Marquis being driven by Bournazos,” Cruz’s office said. “Bournazos stopped the vehicle at the scene upon impact. Investigators observed damage to the front bumper area and windshield. Bournazos was transported to the South Shore Hospital for evaluation.”

In addition to the motor vehicle homicide count, Bournazos is also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation, prosecutors said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.