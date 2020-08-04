Fast-moving Isaias will miss most of New England on the way to Canada

Tropical Storm Isaias briefly became a hurricane before coming onshore in North Carolina Monday night and now is moving through Virginia. It will rapidly pass right around Philadelphia before moving west of New York City and then on up into Vermont Tuesday evening before ending up northeast of Montreal in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

This is a far western track for an impact here in New England. Tropical systems lose their strength when they move over land so winds will be diminishing around the center. However, as storms become more extra-tropical, whatever wind field is left tends to expand. This is why although we are far from the center of the storm, there could be some stronger gusts this evening. There is a tropical storm warning posted, but many areas may not reach that strength, which requires sustained winds of 39 miles per hour.

There is a less than a 50 percent chance Boston sees tropical storm force winds Tuesday. National Hurricane Center





Nearly all of the rainfall will miss central and eastern portions of the area, with heavy rain out toward the Berkshires. There will be a little finger of precipitation moving north Tuesday afternoon and evening with some embedded thunderstorms. Between 4 and 8 p.m., this area will move from the southwest suburbs to the northeast and up into Maine. It is during this time when if you’re going to see rain it will occur, and if there’s going to be severe weather, this is when it would happen. There will be isolated showers outside of this window, but that’s the core of the “storm.”

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, but most of the rain will miss New England. WeatherBell





The dry weather this summer will now become even more exacerbated without any significant relief from rainfall. Although rain from this storm will be scattered, it’s not impossible that some of these thunderstorms contain a brief, weak spin-up tornado, but it is very unlikely.

The Storm Prediction Center, which is part of the NOAA, has outlined an area of possible tornadoes Tuesday. This area could expand north later in the day. NOAA





In terms of any coastal issues, the lack of close proximity to our coastline means no significant issues at the time of high tide. Boaters and other water enthusiasts should just be aware of that possibility of thunderstorms later this afternoon.

The system is moving very quickly and by Wednesday morning, it will be partly sunny. An isolated shower is possible during the day Wednesday, again the exception not the rule.

As a matter of fact, if you’re on vacation this week the weather Wednesday and Thursday looks really nice. The nice weather may continue into the weekend, but we do have one issue. There’s going to be a weather system to the south of New England and there is some indication some moisture may try to sneak up from the south Friday night and Saturday. If you have plans to be on Cape Cod, set your expectations that Saturday could be cloudy and even showery. This part of the forecast will need to be refined later this week.

Showers to the south of New England Friday night could affect Cape Cod and the South coast. Tropical Tidbits





Temperatures will start to approach 90 early next week along with an increase in humidity. Summer still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

