If your business needs a $15,000 coronavirus grant, here’s what you should know

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 19,246 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 184 new cases since Friday. The most recent test-positive rate was 2.1 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,010. There were 80 people in the hospital, 14 in intensive care, and five were on ventilators.

It took a while, but small businesses in Rhode Island that have been hurt by the coronavirus can finally begin applying for $15,000 grants from the state.

Commerce R.I. posted the application for its Restore Rhode Island program last night, and the first round of the $50 million program will consider up to 1,500 requests on a first come, first served basis. A second round of applications will be accepted later this summer.

The application process appears to be pretty straightforward, but if you’re looking for a grant, here are some key things to know.

Eligibility

Most importantly, your business has to have opened before Jan. 1, 2020, and you have to either have already reopened or have a plan to reopen within 60 days. You cannot have filed for bankruptcy in the last three years and your business cannot have any federal, state, or local tax liens. If your business is part of a severely-impacted industry (think retail and hospitality) you have to have seen at least a 30 percent loss in revenue. Other businesses must show at least a 50 percent loss in revenue.

Use

The grants of up to $15,000 can be used for rent or mortgage payments, utilities, technology upgrades, physical adaption changes (think plexiglass installations), supplies (think cleaning products and PPE), professional services (think construction), inventory (like food at a restaurant), and other coronavirus-related fixed expenses. You can’t use the money to pay workers, taxes, or non-business expenses. Also, don’t donate the money to politicians (seriously).

When the money will come in

Commerce R.I. projects that the grants will be provided around 30 days after applications are completed.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits has a powerful story of a longtime housekeeper at the Genesis Greenville Center in Pawtucket, who ended up as much on the frontlines at the nursing home as the nurses and CNAs. Then she contracted the coronavirus.

⚓ A Providence councilwoman intervened when police officers were called about loud music at a friend’s bar downtown, demanding names and badge numbers so she could call the police chief and saying that residents who live there and complained about the noise “can [expletive] get over it.”

⚓ With Providence and other cities around the country considering reparations programs, my colleague Dasia Moore writes that some experts say the nation owes a moral and financial debt to Black Americans that exceeds what any municipal government can pay.

⚓ If you need a good cry this morning, read this beautiful piece from the Globe’s Thomas Farragher about how this woman’s wedding is being organized around the health needs of her grandfather, who is in a nursing home.

⚓ Politics: My colleague Jess Bidgood reports that a group of experts who gamed out what would happen if there’s a contested election between President Trump and Joe Biden has released a series of recommendations.

⚓ TikTok: If you’re still trying to figure out what the heck TikTok is and why President Trump wants to ban it from the United States, you should read this story from Larry Edelman.

⚓ Coronavirus: As Massachusetts sees an uptick in cases, should the state roll back some of its reopening plans?

⚓ Sports: The Red Sox have no pitching, and my colleague Alex Speier is already starting to look at next season.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Dr. Ashish Jha and economist Emily Oster will be on a virtual panel hosted by Brown University at noon to discuss whether the country is actually ready to reopen.

⚓ At 6 p.m., the Newport school department is hosting a virtual forum for parents on the city’s school reopening plan.

⚓ The Providence External Review Authority will meet behind closed doors at 5 p.m. to discuss a complaint or complaints filed against city police officers.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map?

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map!

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.