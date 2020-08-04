Kingston elects selectwoman active in recall movement

Voters elected Sheila Marie Vaughn – who was active in the recall movement that led to two selectmen losing their seats in June – to fill another opening on the Board of Selectmen.

Vaughn, who is vice chairwoman of the Kingston School Committee, defeated Peter Boncek, 880 to 325, in the Aug 1. special election.

She replaces former selectwoman Tammy Murray, who resigned from the board in April after announcing on her Facebook page that “the level of immaturity and unprofessionalism is more than I am willing to maintain involvement in.”