Lawrence police officer struck by fleeing vehicle, second officer opens fire at suspect, authorities say

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Monday when Lawrence officers responded to Springfield Street to investigate an ongoing break-in, Lawrence police wrote in a posting on its official Facebook page.

One suspect is in custody and additional suspects are being sought by Lawrence and State Police, which sent a helicopter and K-9 dog to assist in the search that lasted into early Tuesday, according to Lawrence and State Police.

A Lawrence police officer was injured and a second officer opened fire with his service weapon during a confrontation with breaking and entering suspects in the city late Monday night, police said.

At least one suspect tried to avoid police by driving away at a high rate of speed, during which the officer was struck and pinned by the vehicle, police wrote. “As a result, a second Officer discharged his weapon in the direction of the vehicle,’' police wrote.

Police did not say how many rounds were fired or whether anyone was struck by the police gunfire.

The injured officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries to a leg and one foot. After being examined by doctors at Lawrence General Hospital, he was later airlifted to an undisclosed Boston hospital for further treatment.

After the confrontation, the suspects in the vehicle drove off and was pursued by police until it crashed on Crawford Street and one suspect was then taken into custody, Lawrence police said.

The search for additional suspects is continuing.

No further information is currently available.

